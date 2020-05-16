World Whisky Day: 10 things to know about whisky

Today (May 16) is World Whisky Day, a day that reminds us that there is an incredibly broad range of whisky out there to indulge on.

World Whisky Day takes place on the 3rd Saturday in May each year and this day is all about enjoying your whisky as you like it, ice or water, whatever works for you.

But before you quench your thirst in celebration of this much-loved drink, how much do you know about it? What is whisky made from? What’s the correct way to spell it? Are single malts better than blends?

Owner of premium drinks company, Truman & Orange, Rowan Leibbrandt shares below ten things you need to know about your favourite tipple.