Today is World Baking Day Picture: Pexels

It’s World Baking Day and whether your preferred baking treat is cake, cookies, brownies or biscuits just make sure you get your fix today. According to Days of the Year, the day was created to spread the joy of baking around the world.

It’s the perfect time for first time bakers to whip out that rolling pin, bake a cake and celebrate.

The site adds: “this day is meant to show people just how much fun it can be to make a cake or some cookies, and baking can be a great way to spend time with family and friends.”

Of course, some of us choose to leave the baking to the professionals.

South Africa has no shortage of pastry chefs, here’s a look at the pastry chefs you should know about:

Isca Stoltz



Isca was trained at Prue Leith Chefs Academy, before starting her career at The Pot Luck Club in Cape Town.

With a passion for things sticky and sweet, coupled with an eye for detail and a keen interest in molecular gastronomy, Isca soon climbed the ranks and impressed with her exquisite desserts and pastries.

She is now Head Pastry Chef at The Skotnes Restaurant, where she merges the inspiration of working in an art museum environment to create unique and eye-catching desserts.

Isca Stoltz, Head Pastry Chef at The Skotnes Restaurant Picture Supplied

Faaiza Omar



In 2018 Faaiza Omar’s rose, pistachio and raspberry gateau cake was voted number one in South Africa in the Lancewood Cake-Off challenge.

The Stylish Baker, as she’s known to her social media followers, shares her Insta-worthy bakes on Instagram with the recipes so you can try and create your own at home.

In addition to running her own pastry school, Omar is also beauty therapist.

A quick swipe throw her Instagram page reveals a selection of beautiful baked goods, her travel adventures and fashionable style.

It’s your one stop shop for all things sweet and stylish.

The Stylish Baker, Faaiza Omar Picture supplied

Lee-Andra Govender



Lee-Andra Govender, head pastry chef at the Table Bay Hotel at the V&A Waterfront is setting her own trends by putting a twist on old classics.

Govender says she wanted to be a veterinarian, but life had other plans. Growing up in an Indian family, where food played a major role, it’s no surprise that she chose a career in the culinary industry.

Govender, a self taught pastry chef, studied culinary but says patisserie is her first love.

“I didn't have a pastry qualification... so I did a lot of internships in different kitchens, learning from other chefs. When I started working with pastries it was like love at first sight - pastry was it,” she says.