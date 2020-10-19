World’s first floral-infused rum wins big at Michelangelo awards

Suncamino Rum, which is the world’s first floral-infused rum, was conceived in Cape Town and has now scooped a silver medal at this year’s Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards.

Winners were announced several days ago with Suncamino Rum joining the ranks of other much-loved and respected global producers.

Now in its 25th year, the awards originally set out to offer South African producers the opportunity of having their wines adjudicated locally by highly experienced and respected judges from around the globe. Since the competition was launched in 1997, more than 170 different judges from over 40 countries have served on the panel.

In a statement, Stewy van der Berg of Suncamino Rum said they were honoured to have been awarded a silver medal this year in a category that would only grow as the global rum revolution takes place.

Van der Berg said their floral-infused rum made its mark with the judges and they believed this was thanks to their considered approach and their original quest to only work with the best distillers, offering floral-infused craft credentials to those seeking “a fresh way to enjoy this beautiful spirit”.