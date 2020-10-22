Would you drink luxury box wine?

Remember back in the day when drinking wine out of a box was the worst thing you could do?

Or the time where if it didn't come in a glass bottle, it wasn't good enough?

Well, as they say, times are a-changing.

First, it was wine in a can becoming a thing in 2018 and now we are seeing the resurgence of boxed wine. But not just any boxed wine. No. This is premium wine, from the best wine farms in the country.

South African wine lovers are on-trend and becoming aware of the benefits of boxed wine. The ‘wine in a box’ revival recently took off in 2019 and has been one of the most talked-about trends lately as local (and global) consumers embrace the environmental appeal and taste credentials that have made the format so successful.