Would you pay R1 900 to watch the Vodacom Durban July from home?
Due to Covid-19, the Vodacom Durban July which was supposed to take place on July 4 has been moved to July 25 and will be streamed digitally.
The largest horse racing event in South Africa which is usually held at the Greyville racecourse in Durban will broadcast live on YouTube as well as bet365.South Africans are still not certain why people would pay R1 900 to have alcohol and canapes delivered at your door while watching the horse races online.
Most elements of the Durban July such as the traditional three month fashion programme that is synonymous with the build-up to the Vodacom Durban July have been affected but the participants will still showcase their garments, digitally.
“The Vodacom Durban July Young Designer Award is a critical part of that programme, and it is already being worked on as part of the syllabus at many fashion design colleges and technikons.
“This pandemic has forced all South Africans to rethink the way we go about our daily lives, and we will be doing the same with the fashion programme and embracing digital technology as best we can to keep the important elements of the fashion programme going without compromising any of our support for the national regulations in place to fight this virus,” said Gold Circle’s Marketing Executive, Steve Marshall.
Although you'll be watching the event from the comfort of your own home, some marquees like the Pegasus Lounge are offering you a VIP virtual experience and you would have to pay R1900 for it.
Here are some of the reactions.
Why are thy forcing things these ones. Do thy think we go to Durban July to watch horses Mara lol. Mxm😂😂 https://t.co/yBIca1CvWt— Terry Mudau🇿🇦 (@Terrimudau) June 18, 2020
😂 The organizers of the Durban July are so out of touch. Completely delusional. https://t.co/Ot1CasYxJY— Sisiso 🇿🇦 (@Siso38972963) June 18, 2020
I hate capitalism 😂😂— Zinhle 🕊 (@NhlenhleKhumalo) June 18, 2020
They forcing things now 🤦♀️🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/DBDImtk0d4— Mom of Boys 💙💙⚽ (@MrsNtsiu) June 18, 2020
I’m sure someone is gonna buy this package 🤣— Sihle Nala (@sihle_nala) June 18, 2020
Securing the bag at all costs! There's really a target market for this— Puntjununu 💕 (@Rea_Kay) June 18, 2020