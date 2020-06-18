Would you pay R1 900 to watch the Vodacom Durban July from home?



Most elements of the Durban July such as the traditional three month fashion programme that is synonymous with the build-up to the Vodacom Durban July have been affected but the participants will still showcase their garments, digitally.





“The Vodacom Durban July Young Designer Award is a critical part of that programme, and it is already being worked on as part of the syllabus at many fashion design colleges and technikons.





“This pandemic has forced all South Africans to rethink the way we go about our daily lives, and we will be doing the same with the fashion programme and embracing digital technology as best we can to keep the important elements of the fashion programme going without compromising any of our support for the national regulations in place to fight this virus,” said Gold Circle’s Marketing Executive, Steve Marshall.





Although you'll be watching the event from the comfort of your own home, some marquees like the Pegasus Lounge are offering you a VIP virtual experience and you would have to pay R1900 for it.

The largest horse racing event in South Africa which is usually held at the Greyville racecourse in Durban will broadcast live on YouTube as well as bet365.