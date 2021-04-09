You need to try these delicious recipes that celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day
Today is International Gin Day, a day that celebrates a spirit that has been around for centuries now.
We have also seen the growth and popularity of the spirit over the past few years.
When it comes to gin, we are currently spoilt for choice in terms of the specific flavour profile we want in a gin and also in the way we want to drink it – be it a simple G&T, one served with craft tonic and fresh fruit, or herbs or spices or a great gin-based cocktail.
With that in mind, this day seems like the perfect excuse to celebrate the versatility of gin, so we have found beautiful and delicious cocktails for you to try at home this special day.
The rose garden
Ingredients
50ml Hendricks Gin
15ml Rose Syrup
25ml Lemon Juice
5 sliced for Cucumber
Soda Water
To garnish: Crushed Ice and rose petals
Method
Prepare the cucumber by removing the skin and the seeds. Add the cucumber to the cocktail shaker and muddle.
Add the gin, rose syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Shake the cocktail shaker until the ingredients are fully combined.
Prepare a glass (or dainty watering can if you have one!) with crushed ice.
Pour the cocktail mixture into the glass through a cocktail strainer.
Top with soda water.
Garnish with rose petals and enjoy this cocktail recipe.
Roku sour
Ingredients
60ml Roku
5g Match tea
1 egg white: 1
10ml Yuzu juice
10ml lemon juice
10ml simple syrup
Method
Add egg whites to the shaker and shake to aerate. Add Roku, simple syrup, and Match tea and shake. Top with some lemon juice and strain into a chilled martini glass.
Hendrick’s Gin and tonic Rose and cucumber intense
Ingredients
50ml Hendrick's Gin
150ml Fitch & Leedes sparkling rose & cucumber tonic water
3 thinly slices rounds of cucumber
3 red Rose petals (rinsed)
Method
Fill a highball glass with good cubed ice.
Combine all ingredients and give a gentle stir.
Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and three rose petals as a finishing touch.