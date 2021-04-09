You need to try these delicious recipes that celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day

Today is International Gin Day, a day that celebrates a spirit that has been around for centuries now. We have also seen the growth and popularity of the spirit over the past few years. When it comes to gin, we are currently spoilt for choice in terms of the specific flavour profile we want in a gin and also in the way we want to drink it – be it a simple G&T, one served with craft tonic and fresh fruit, or herbs or spices or a great gin-based cocktail. With that in mind, this day seems like the perfect excuse to celebrate the versatility of gin, so we have found beautiful and delicious cocktails for you to try at home this special day. The rose garden

Ingredients

50ml Hendricks Gin

15ml Rose Syrup

25ml Lemon Juice

5 sliced for Cucumber

Soda Water

To garnish: Crushed Ice and rose petals

Method

Prepare the cucumber by removing the skin and the seeds. Add the cucumber to the cocktail shaker and muddle.

Add the gin, rose syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Shake the cocktail shaker until the ingredients are fully combined.

Prepare a glass (or dainty watering can if you have one!) with crushed ice.

Pour the cocktail mixture into the glass through a cocktail strainer.

Top with soda water.

Garnish with rose petals and enjoy this cocktail recipe.

Roku sour

Ingredients

60ml Roku

5g Match tea

1 egg white: 1

10ml Yuzu juice

10ml lemon juice

10ml simple syrup

Method

Add egg whites to the shaker and shake to aerate. Add Roku, simple syrup, and Match tea and shake. Top with some lemon juice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Hendrick’s Gin and tonic Rose and cucumber intense

Ingredients

50ml Hendrick's Gin

150ml Fitch & Leedes sparkling rose & cucumber tonic water

3 thinly slices rounds of cucumber

3 red Rose petals (rinsed)

Method

Fill a highball glass with good cubed ice.

Combine all ingredients and give a gentle stir.

Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and three rose petals as a finishing touch.