Your guide to exquisite tea accessories

Just the way a sommelier will tell you that the shape, structure and material of wine glass affect wine's taste, aromatics and flavour, a tea enthusiast will always know that tea-ware can build the taste and flavour of your tea. There are multiple products that contribute to the taste of tea in their own special way. The tea market these days is flooded with accessories that promise to make brewing tea easier, better or more fun.

If you're just starting out with tea, it's hard to know which of these tea accessories you actually need and which ones only get in the way. Tea cups For most of us, our mornings don't start without our "cup" of tea. Any tea lover needs a good set of teacups.

There are so many to choose from, but porcelain, clay, ceramic and glass cups usually make great teacups. They also come in various shapes and sizes.

Did you know that the classic teacup shape is designed in a way that maximises the mouth feel and texture of tea? A classically shaped teacup has increased surface area which ensures more tea is sipped as you tilt the cup to your mouth. This complements and enhances the tea drinking experience, especially in the case of black teas that have a velvety and rich texture. Flared teacups, generally, have thin walls which make heat dissipate quicker. This is good for white and green teas which are typically enjoyed warm. The flared cup also gives you more control over the amount of tea that can be sipped.

Teapots Designed to be functional, teapots are also aesthetically pleasing to look at. Teapots are used to brew teas, unlike kettles which are mainly used as vessels for holding brewed tea. They're available in different styles, both traditional and modern looking in glass, ceramic, stainless steel, copper and more.

Ceramic teapots look traditional but also have a charming element to them. Ideal for brewing the same type of tea daily. Whereas stainless steel teapots are good for brewing multiple flavours of tea since the flavour can be easily washed off. Glass teapots are a wonderful option for loose leaf teas and have a built-in infuser that acts like a French press offering maximum functionality.

And last but not the least, the copper teapots are for those who love the vintage feel while also looking for durability making them excellent gifting options. Teapot with infuser Using a teapot infuser provides space for the tea leaves to open up entirely thereby releasing a depth of flavours. Picture: Unsplash A chai lover is always on the lookout for accessories that add more excitement to the process of brewing. If that sounds much like you, then the teapot with an infuser is something that would catch your fancy.

An infuser helps in extracting maximum flavours from the tea. Since the teapot infuser is transparent, there is the added bonus of watching the unfurling of the leaves as they blend into the hot water. Using a teapot infuser provides space for the tea leaves to open up entirely thereby releasing a depth of flavours.

Gaiwan If you relish taking lazy sips and cherish watching the unfurling of tea, then gaiwan is a must-have in your teaware collection. Picture: Unsplash Gaiwan means lidded cup or bowl - a cherished item that is appealing as well as utilitarian. A gaiwan is said to be an extension of the tea bowl but with an artistic touch to it. The beauty of drinking tea from a gaiwan is that you get to admire the blossoming of tea leaves in your cup.

If you relish taking lazy sips and cherish watching the unfurling of tea, then gaiwan is a must-have in your teaware collection. Infuser mug Want to enjoy the refreshing flavours of a brewed tea while on the go? The infuser mug is the one for you.

As the name suggests, an infuser mug is a product that helps you to brew tea within the mug with the help of an infuser. With the infuser mug, you can brew loose leaf teas at home or at work without much of a hassle and enjoy a hot sip directly after removing the detachable infuser. So if you're looking to gift something to your loved ones or treat yourself with something useful, the infuser mugs, available in multiple designs, is what you should go for.

Tea press A tea press has a plunger mechanism that presses the steeped tea leaves. Picture: Unsplash Did you know that there's a French press made for tea brews as well? Well, if not, today is your lucky day! A tea press has a plunger mechanism that presses the steeped tea leaves. When tea is plunged the brewing stops, so the tea does not become bitter.