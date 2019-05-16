The combination of coffee knowledge from NESCAFÉ® DOLCE GUSTO® and machine design expertise, means coffee meets art, delighting taste buds, adding colour and brings to life the café style coffee experience. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Durban’s love for good coffee is well documented. With the many options that the city’s inhabitants have when it comes to the best coffee, it’s still a marvel that major brands want to come to the city.



There’s another new coffee attraction in the city- the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Pop Up Store At Gateway Theatre of Shopping. It’s the second in the country, after the Mall of Africa and it was Durban’s overwhelming love for coffee that they answered the call to come to the city.





Opening a week ago, the pop-up shop aims to give coffee lovers an education about coffee. There will be baristas on hand to explain more about coffee and which flavours will suit you best.





By visiting the NESCAFÉ® DOLCE GUSTO® store, customers will get to experience a sense of sight, touch, smell and taste of coffee that will stimulate their senses and propel their tastes to new frontiers with the stylish range of NESCAFÉ® DOLCE GUSTO® machines, which include the Piccollo, Genio, Lumio and Stelia models. PICTURE: SUPPLIED



Barista, Cameron Govender, is impressed with how Durbanites have embraced coffee culture. “There’s a burgeoning interest in coffee in Durban, which is great because it shows how sophisticated Durbanites have become,” he said.





Having left Durban seventeen years ago, he will relish the time he gets to spend in his hometown and opening up the intricate world of coffee to Durban. “The world of coffee has changed and why not share that with more people?





Durbanites love their coffee and it makes sense that we get to share with them insight about coffee and also an opportunity to have them explore coffee beyond just the typical cappuccino and lattes.”

Nescafe Dolce Guston launched Kwa-Zulu Natal’s first ever Pop Up store experience at Gateway Theatre of Shopping that will offer coffee lovers a unique experience when it comes to coffee flavours and the machines that brew them; until 3rd June 2019 PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Customers will get to experience the stylish range of coffee machines using Dolce Gusto coffee pods. There will be tutorials to show them how to use the machines.





Tea lovers are not left behind too- you can use the machines to make different kinds of beverages, be it hot or cold.



