Rich, one of Durban's popular clubs has been ranked as one of the finest clubs in the world by the curated global network The World’s Finest Clubs. Picture from Instagram (Rich Durban)

Re-launched last year, Durban’s first champagne and cigar lounge, Rich Durban has been ranked as one of the finest clubs in the world, in a list curated by The World’s Finest Clubs. The World’s Finest Clubs lists the most exciting and exclusive club venues in the world.

The venues are hand-selected and awarded with the prestigious World’s Finest Clubs Award in recognition of providing world-class nightlife experience, cuisine, service and venue design.

Rich Durban joins two other top clubs in South Africa, Taboo in Sandton, Johannesburg and Jade Lounge in Green Point, Cape Town.

Bonang Matheba recently launched her popular MCC range, House of BNG at Rich Durban.

Situated in Umgeni, Rich falls under ‘The Taboo Group’ who are synonymous with five-star lifestyle and clubbing culture across South Africa.

Speaking to co-owner, Kgolo 'Daguru' Mthembu he said travelling inspired him to launch the champagne and cigar lounge.

“Because I travel a lot, I saw a global trend happening at places I visited where people just book a table in advance, come in and order their favourite bottle, be seated and served. People are actually treated like VIPs, it is unlike before where people go themselves at the bar to buy their drinks”, said Mthembu.

He said he is very excited to be recognized internationally, and this now means he will be attracting more high end customers from international places in the country.

“We believe Durban nightlife has a potential to be like our counterparts in Miami and Ibiza where people travel just to party in a club. Durban is an international party destination and this acknowledgment solidifies what we already know, said Mthembu.

Asked about this year’s plans, he said they will continue giving people the world-class service they were giving and bringing in international celebrities at the lounge.