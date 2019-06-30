The Panorama Bar at the Southern Sun Elangeni Maharani Hotel on Durban’s famous Golden Mile overlooks the hotel’s pool and the city’s famed beaches. Picture: Tsogo Sun.

A guide to Durban’s best cocktails, curries and sizzling shisa nyama on the hottest weekend of the year. If you’re in town for Africa’s greatest horse race this is where to go and what to eat



MORE than 50 000 international, national and regional visitors will head to Durban for the Vodacom Durban July next Saturday and with R150m said to have been pumped into Durban’s economy when last year’s event was on, you can bet all hands are on deck.





While there’s an endless array of places to visit and food to sample, we sadly could not include them all. If you’re looking for an authentic taste of the city you’re visiting, or have guests you’d like to treat to a memorable experience, these are our suggestions:



