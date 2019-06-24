Knowing how to make royal icing is an invaluable baking skill. Pexels

For those who are not familiar with it, Royal icing is an easy frosting used for decorating cakes and cookies, and can also be used as glue. Knowing how to make royal icing is a valuable baking skill. You know when you see those beautifully decorated cookies - that is royal icing doing its job.

So if you want to try and do something at home for your kids, here are some of the recipes you can try.

Two Ingredient Royal Icing

Perfect icing to decorate any cookie with!

Ingredients

3 egg whites (large eggs)

3 cups powdered sugar

Method

Put egg whites and powdered sugar in a bowl and whisk on low speed until just incorporated.

Once combined, bring mixer speed to medium high and mix for 3-5 minutes until smooth, thick, glossy and completely white in color.

Note: add powdered sugar or water, as needed, to achieve desired consistency.

Add ¼ – ½ cup powdered sugar to make medium consistency icing.

Add ¾ – 1 ½ cups powdered sugar to make decorating icing.

Recipe by Sweet Chatter.

Cookies

These are simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

½ cup cold water

5tbsp of meringue powder

450g powdered sugar

Method

Dissolve the meringue powder with water.

Add the powdered sugar and beat until mixture is like firm marshmallow cream.

Store in airtight container.

This can be frozen, too!

Recipe by Sweet Jenny Lee.