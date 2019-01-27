Eat these foods for good brain health.

Brain health is set to take centre stage this year. According to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao, there’s an increasing global focus on brain health while an informal survey of popular health books shows that those on mental health are now more popular than books on diet and exercise. We spoke to international health and wellness expert, Maria Ascencao about the type of foods to add to your daily diet in order to increase your odds of maintaining a healthy brain for the rest of your life.

Cauliflower. Pexels

Vegetables

Increase your intake of cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and brussels sprouts which is high in vitamin K and glucosinolates, has an antioxidant effect and may help improve memory.

Berries. Pexels

Berries

Blackberries, blueberries and cherries are a rich source of anthocyanins and other flavonoids that may boost memory function.

Omega 3 fatty acids

Research shows that omega 3 fatty acids may help to promote efficient signalling between nerve cells, reduce inflammation, improve mental concentration and help counter memory loss.

Increase your intake of foods such as salmon, tuna, sardines and herring while Purest Omega 3 is produced from a sustainable source of the highest quality, wild-caught certified fish oils from Alaska and is free from GMO, mercury, pollutants, hormones and anti-biotics which are sometimes found in modern fish farming.

Healthy Fats

Almonds. Pexels

Increase intake of foods such as coconut oil, avocado, almonds, macadamia and brazil nuts, chia, pumpkin and hemp seeds, cacao and grass-fed butter which are full of essential fats required for brain health, mood, stress and overall health.

Green Tea. Pexels

Green tea

It has been used for centuries to promote good health and many studies support its benefits ranging from assisting with weight management, detoxification and contributing to good cognitive health. Green tea is a superfood recommended globally while the proudly South African innovation green tea extract, Origine 8 provides the benefits of up to 20 cups of tea.

Finally, PQQ is a vitamin-like compound found in the mitochondria of your body’s cells, which occurs naturally in most fruits and vegetables and helps improve cognitive performance, sleep, mood and overall health. It is especially concentrated in foods such as green tea, spinach or BioMax PQQ with CoQ10 which provides general support for brain and heart health and cellular energy.

For more info visit www.coyne-healthcare.com.



