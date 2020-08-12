Entrepreneur Nomfundo Mcoyi set to launch her first cookbook

Founder and chief executive of Icebolethu Group, Nomfundo Mcoyi, is set to launch her first cookbook, “Boardroom to the Kitchen”, in December.

The cookbook will include a host of mouth-watering recipes with a strong South African influence, such as lamb shank, chilli spicy butternut, and oxtail. From boss meals to supermom dishes, the book will also offer readers a behind-the-scenes look into the entrepreneur, her life as a businesswoman, and how the kitchen has been an integral part of her family life.

Filled with her anecdotes and essays, the cookbook relates the story of humble beginnings and how Mcoyi turned her dreams into reality. As someone who positions herself as a cooking enthusiast, rather than a cooking expert, Mcoyi looks to inspire her readers to get into the kitchen.

Mcoyi says meals play an important role in her family and community rituals and that her cookbook aims to show readers how easy it is to bring people together through good food.

“Boardroom to the Kitchen’ is filled with easy-to-intermediate recipes and, above all else, is designed to be a home kitchen-friendly recipe collection. The recipes make use of ingredients that are pantry staples. I am highly involved in the creative process of this cookbook, there is a lot of love, care, and time that has been invested in this passion project,” she said.