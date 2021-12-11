Equally delicious turkey alternatives for Christmas dinner
Sick of roasting a huge, traditional bird with stuffing and all the trimmings for Christmas or the holidays? Try these roast turkey alternatives!
Beef wellington
Beef wellington (if made correctly) is sure to knock everyone’s socks off. Sure it is a bit fancy, and some might even say over the top, but if that sounds like your kind of meal, then there is no other recipe to follow than Gordon Ramsay’s.
This recipe is quite advanced, so if you are new to cooking, you will appreciate watching videos and doing a little studying before giving this one a go. Intimidating or not, this elaborate recipe will create incredibly delicious results.
Roast chicken
When it comes to easy and familiar, roast chicken is an appealing choice as well. Roasting the whole chicken in herbs and butter creates a golden-brown delight that will look wonderful on your Christmas table.
Add in a few vegetables, like carrots and potatoes, and you have an easy, complete, and festive holiday dinner. Of course, you can dress it up with extra sides, or even bake it in a crust, but a delicious Christmas alternative to turkey is available with just a little salt, pepper, and butter. You can’t go wrong.
Salmon
A favourite of pescatarians everywhere, countless salmon recipes can serve as an unforgettable main dish for your holiday gathering. With just one main ingredient and a few spices, this dish can also be a bargain, depending on where you buy the salmon and what type you select.
Ham
Ham is just about as popular as turkey when it comes to a festive holiday meal. And with good reason. It is easy to glaze, feeds a crowd, and many hams just need to be heated through so you do not have to worry about undercooked meat. Look for a high-quality ham and a simple glaze for an easy and delicious Christmas alternative.