Equally delicious turkey alternatives for Christmas dinner

Sick of roasting a huge, traditional bird with stuffing and all the trimmings for Christmas or the holidays? Try these roast turkey alternatives! Beef wellington

Beef wellington (if made correctly) is sure to knock everyone’s socks off. Sure it is a bit fancy, and some might even say over the top, but if that sounds like your kind of meal, then there is no other recipe to follow than Gordon Ramsay’s. This recipe is quite advanced, so if you are new to cooking, you will appreciate watching videos and doing a little studying before giving this one a go. Intimidating or not, this elaborate recipe will create incredibly delicious results. Roast chicken

When it comes to easy and familiar, roast chicken is an appealing choice as well. Roasting the whole chicken in herbs and butter creates a golden-brown delight that will look wonderful on your Christmas table. Add in a few vegetables, like carrots and potatoes, and you have an easy, complete, and festive holiday dinner. Of course, you can dress it up with extra sides, or even bake it in a crust, but a delicious Christmas alternative to turkey is available with just a little salt, pepper, and butter. You can’t go wrong. Salmon