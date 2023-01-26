Eric Bulpitt joins one of SA’s most iconic wine estates as executive chef

Acclaimed chef Eric Bulpitt has joined Boschendal Farm as the new executive chef.
Born in Walvis Bay in Namibia, Bulpitt draws inspiration from a childhood spent happily pulling vegetables from the ground at his grandparents' farm.
He said he was drawn to Boschendal's respect for nature and its commitment to being custodians of the land for future generations.
"As a chef, I am most excited when guests experience joy through the medium of food. By making fresh, seasonal ingredients the star of every dish, I believe in creating a powerful connection with every ingredient on the plate, providing a rich and unforgettable dining experience,” said Bulpitt.
As part of his development as a chef, he spent a month as a trainee at Noma, a three-Michelin-star restaurant and five-times winner of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.
Bulpitt said Noma opened his eyes and inspired him to look deeper at what he serves.
"Our menus will take a micro-seasonal approach, only featuring the best fresh produce available and showing respect for nature's seasonality. I would also like to extend our supplier network to bring more suppliers into the fold that focus on sustainability, and who bring that focus to life in their produce in an authentic way.
“Diners can look out for strong flavours of umami, with a focus on vegetable-based dishes. I think vegetables have immense potential for flavour development, even more so than meat.
“My team can also expect to see more flowers in the kitchen. I just love walking through the vegetable garden picking flowers and finding interesting ways to incorporate their colours and flavours in our dishes,” he added.