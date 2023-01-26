Eric Bulpitt joins one of SA’s most iconic wine estates as executive chef

Born in Walvis Bay in Namibia, Bulpitt draws inspiration from a childhood spent happily pulling vegetables from the ground at his grandparents' farm.

He said he was drawn to Boschendal's respect for nature and its commitment to being custodians of the land for future generations.

"As a chef, I am most excited when guests experience joy through the medium of food. By making fresh, seasonal ingredients the star of every dish, I believe in creating a powerful connection with every ingredient on the plate, providing a rich and unforgettable dining experience,” said Bulpitt.

Eric Bulpitt has joined Boschendal Farm as the new executive chef. Picture: Supplied

As part of his development as a chef, he spent a month as a trainee at Noma, a three-Michelin-star restaurant and five-times winner of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.