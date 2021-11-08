Essential pantry staples to always keep on hand

Spending time in the kitchen is so much more enjoyable if you have all the pantry staples you need at your fingertips. Making sure you have a well-stocked pantry will make whipping up a healthy meal for your family quick and easy.

What are pantry staples? Pantry staples are your “basics” – food items that you use time and time again. They are generally shelf-stable for long periods and great for buying in bulk to save money on your grocery budget or to stock up on in case of an emergency. Having a well-stocked pantry is good, even during the best of times. This helps you save money on your grocery bill because you can stock up on non-perishable food items when they go on sale.

However, a well-stocked pantry can also help you during the bad times when you don’t have money. If you have space in your home, keeping your pantry stocked with staples is always a good idea. Here are some surprisingly versatile staples you will want in your pantry at all times. Olive oil

Cooking oil is an essential component of your pantry and will be used on a near-daily basis. Olive oil is a universal option that will work for everything from roasting meat and vegetables. Pick one you love to cook with and enjoy drizzling over salad greens. Nuts Perfect to snack on and one of the easiest grab-and-go foods. Be sure to buy nuts raw and unsalted. When nuts are roasted, they lose a lot of their nutrients, so to get the full health benefits from them, it is better to have them raw. They are filled with fibre and healthy fats, so they will curb your hunger and keep you feeling full.

Pasta You have got to love pasta for its shelf life – it keeps forever – and flavour as a staple. Seriously, if there is such a thing as a *bad* pasta dish, we have not heard about it yet. Pasta tastes great when prepared very simply with just olive oil, salt, and pepper, but add grated cheese or some sauce, and it is a feast. Salt and pepper

Kind of obvious, but considering how critical salt is to most recipes, it is something you want to keep tabs on in your pantry. Oats Oats are so versatile. They can be eaten in the morning as traditional hot cereal, chilled for overnight oats, or they can be ground and used as a flour alternative in a recipe. There are many types, and each has its purposes and cooking variability. Generally, it is always good to get foods in their whole form. A good rule of thumb is: The longer it takes to cook, the better it is for you.