Everything you need to know about brunch

With sunny weather on its way, what better way to spend your weekend mornings than sipping bottomless mimosas and eating a yummy plate of something you know will be delicious because let’s face it, it’s brunch and brunch always delivers. But what exactly is brunch, and how does it differ from other meals? These are some of the things people tend to ignore when they head off to brunch. So we got an expert to share. Dominique Van Wezop, the Head of Food And Drink Operations at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, shares below everything there is to know about the perfect international styled brunch, including what it actually is and how it differs from our breakfast.

What is brunch exactly?

Brunch is something of an event that brings people together.

That you don’t really see people grabbing brunch on their own.

“It’s a social occasion that takes place instead of lunch and is meant to be a generous afternoon experiencing different dishes and testing out numerous drinks.

“South African brunch traditionally takes place as a late breakfast with mimosas, whereas internationally, brunch replaces lunch and is spread out over hours and different courses.

“With an international styled brunch, you can expect to find a range of items and options from canapés to sushi and even tasty desserts.

“Alcoholic beverages are also often served,” she says.

Who is brunch aimed at?

Millennials have latched onto the idea of brunch more so than any other generation.

She says millennials are known to value experiences over things, so brunch has really become a trend with them, but it really is popular with anyone who enjoys experiencing great food and drinks.

When they were doing their research, they found that many use it as an opportunity to celebrate special occasions or get together with friends and family and now even more so seeing as many may not have seen each other for some time.

If you don’t like going out, S Pellegrino Young Chef in Africa and Middle East 2019 winner, Paul Thinus Prinsloo shares below tips on how to create a simple brunch at home.