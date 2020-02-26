Details about dried fruit are very contradictory. Some people say it is a nutritious, healthy snack, while others claim it is no better than candy. Picture: Supplied

Details about dried fruit are very contradictory. Some people say it is a nutritious, healthy snack, while others claim it is no better than candy.

We had a chat with an international health expert, Maria Ascencao about dried fruit if it meets our daily needs, and how does it compare with fruit when it comes to nutritional value?

Ascencao said dried fruit can be preserved for longer than fresh fruit and is a handy and healthy snack because it's filled with nutrients, including vitamin A, B, iron, potassium, magnesium, folate, fibre, antioxidants and polyphenols.

“These nutrients may help improve blood sugar levels, blood flow, digestion, decrease oxidative damage and reduce the risk of disease.

"The most common types of dried fruit are raisins, dates, prunes, figs, and apricots. Sugar-coated varieties are less healthy as too much sugar may be linked to poor health such as the increased risk of obesity, heart disease, and even cancer. Be aware that a half-cup serving of dried fruit equates to at least one cup serving of normal fruit," she said.

Asked about the drawbacks of having dried fruit, Ascencao said too much-dried fruit may cause cramps, bloating, diarrhea or headaches from the high fibre and preservative content. “Due to the drying process, some nutrient levels may drop such as vitamin C but it is still a nutritious snack.