Exciting food trends to look out for this spring and summer

The past year has had some noteworthy food moments: Who could forget girl dinner, immunity-boosting wellness shots or cottage cheese and pickles in absolutely everything? Fortunately, we can look forward to what exciting new culinary innovations lie ahead.

So what does it hold in store for the food service industry this spring and summer season? While we cannot predict the future, we have a good feeling about a few amazing food trends that will be taking over in the next two seasons. Spring is the season when everything bursts back into life, and our senses start being stimulated once again. It is the blooming colours, tastes, and sounds of nature that bring us back to life.

Summer, on the other hand, is when the sun shines so bright and everything around is whispering to go outdoors. It is full of bright colours, everything around is flourishing, and the birds are singing. This inspires us and is the reason these seasons are most people’s favourite to cater in. With that said, below are food trends we think will be popping up this spring and summer season.

Coffee has always been a popular drink, but in recent months cold brew coffee has been surging in popularity. The cold brew trend is really taking off as more and more people are looking for healthy ways to care for their bodies, and many are reducing caffeine and alcohol.

Cold brew coffee has captured the hearts and taste buds of many, owing to its unique flavour profile and refreshing qualities. Unlike hot brewed coffee, which is brewed with hot water and then cooled down, cold brew is made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for an extended period, typically 12 to 24 hours. This slow extraction process results in a smooth, rich and less acidic beverage, making it a popular choice among those with sensitive stomachs or a preference for milder coffee flavours. Milk alternatives

Plant-based milks are no longer just for vegans. A sizeable number of consumers are now stocking their refrigerators with everything from oat milk to flax milk to cashew milk. According to research, plant-based milks have come out as healthy alternatives, each offering its own set of benefits. Take oat milk, for example. It's been found to be high in fibre and beta-glucans, which can help in lowering cholesterol and keeping our hearts healthy.

Then there’s soy milk, rich in protein and essential amino acids, making it a great option for those looking for plant-based sources of protein. Almond milk, too, is often fortified with vitamins and minerals like vitamin E and calcium, offering even more nutritional goodness. Spicy drinks are on trend right now and could help differentiate your cocktail menu from competitors. Picture: Pexels/Anya Juarez Tenorio Spicy drinks

Spicy drinks are trendy right now and could help differentiate your cocktail menu from competitors. This fiery trend is gaining momentum, as bar professionals and home bartenders alike are reaching for jalapeños, hot sauce, and other spicy ingredients to craft beverages that pack a punch. Additionally, the aesthetic and flavour-enhancing touch of Tajin-rimmed glasses is becoming a signature of this trend, adding a tangy and spicy kick that complements the liquid heat within.

The rise of spicy cocktails is not just about the thrill of heat; it’s a reflection of a broader culinary movement towards more adventurous eating and drinking experiences. People are increasingly seeking out flavours that challenge and excite their palates, and the complex, warm notes of spicy cocktails meet this demand perfectly. Italian food

What we have also noticed is that people are eating more Italian at home - pasta and pizza - because they are really simple, delicious, affordable meals to make in the cost of living crisis. Aside from being affordable, these dishes make such great comfort food that’s filling, and flavourful. When you want to eat something meaty without actually eating meat, mushrooms are now your secret weapon. Picture: Pexels/Sohelripon New ways to eat avocado

The internet has maximised how we eat avocados, going as far as turning this buttery soft produce into crisp avocado fries. Then there’s avocado toast, but did you know people are baking avocado bread now? For sweeter ways to use fresh and frozen avocado, search for avocado desserts, avocado shakes and avocado ice cream. Speciality mushrooms as a meat replacement