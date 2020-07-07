Exciting ways to enjoy chocolate this World Chocolate Day

Chocolate should be celebrated every day, but July 7 is the day dedicated to all things chocolate.

Chocolate lovers around the world are gearing up to celebrate the sweetest day of the year, and what better way to celebrate than to unleash the chocoholic in you and indulge in this much loved sweet treat?

Everyone has their favourite flavour profile and preference, but there's no harm in tasting all the chocolate you can today.

Below are six tips and tricks shared by the owners of Huguenot Fine Chocolates, Denver Adonis, and Danver Windvogel on how to best enjoy chocolate this "sweet" day.