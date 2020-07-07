Exciting ways to enjoy chocolate this World Chocolate Day
Chocolate should be celebrated every day, but July 7 is the day dedicated to all things chocolate.
Chocolate lovers around the world are gearing up to celebrate the sweetest day of the year, and what better way to celebrate than to unleash the chocoholic in you and indulge in this much loved sweet treat?
Everyone has their favourite flavour profile and preference, but there's no harm in tasting all the chocolate you can today.
Below are six tips and tricks shared by the owners of Huguenot Fine Chocolates, Denver Adonis, and Danver Windvogel on how to best enjoy chocolate this "sweet" day.
- Add chopped chocolate to hot milk to make real hot chocolate.
- Be brave and try salted caramel, different chocolates of origin, chocolate with rosemary, ‘South African’ fillings like rooibos and milk tart.
- Try spicy chocolates in flavours like marsala, curry, and chilli. For more extreme versions there is balsamic, biltong, and matcha – a kind of healthy tea.
- Candied lemon rind in white chocolate and South Africa’s wonderful glace fruit like orange rings, ginger, and figs in milk and dark chocolate are delicious.
- You can brush (or use your finger) to coat the inside of non-stick muffin pans to make chocolate cups (sensational filled with ice-cream) or melt chocolate and pour over cookies, biscuits, and cakes.
- The number of variations and uses is as big as your imagination. So go and buy yourself a few. Golden rule: one a day, two on Saturdays. That’s if you have will-power.