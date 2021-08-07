Experts warn over TikTok’s latest frozen honey hack trend
Share this article:
TikTok has a wide range of content for all audiences. The app is an educational space for many as users share hacks, tips and tricks in short videos that can be shared easily. However, it has also produced several challenges that gained fame and posed a threat to its users.
A new trend on the app has raised eyebrows and made experts issue warnings.
TikTokers have been freezing honey and eating it as part of a viral trend that has also been seen on other social media platforms.
What is frozen honey?
Frozen honey is exactly what you'd imagine: honey that's been stored in the freezer for a few hours. But it’s not technically “frozen”. Since honey is made up of mostly sugar (and very little water), its freezing point is super low. Your household freezer will never be chilly enough to solidify it completely. Instead, it causes the honey to become extra sticky (and fun to play around with on TikTok).
In the latest trend, people keep honey in a bottle and refrigerate it for a few hours or overnight. The people then squeeze the bottle and honey comes out of it and then TikTokers eat it.
Some people have made their own concoction by mixing honey, spicy rainbow strips, spicy mango gummies and sweets. After being frozen, these concoctions seem similar to frozen honey. But now the experts have warned against the trend as they feel the intake of the amount of honey is what matters.
@daveyrz
honey jelly without the honey #experiment♬ original sound - Davey
Experts have informed that small amounts of honey are not harmful but eating more can lead to sugar overload. Experts caution that people could experience diarrhoea, stomach cramping, and bloating after eating frozen honey. There are also concerns that the sticky substance can damage people's teeth and cause cavities.