Exploring the latest trends in vegan cuisine

The culinary landscape has seen a remarkable transformation in recent years, with veganism shifting from a niche lifestyle to a mainstream choice for health-conscious and environmentally aware-individuals. As the year unfolds, food trends within plant-based eating have evolved, showcasing a vibrant array of innovative flavours, sustainable ingredients and creative cooking techniques that cater to a diverse audience.

Below we take a closer look at what’s currently trending in vegan cuisine. In a post-pandemic world, comfort food has taken on a new life and plant-based versions are leading the charge. Picture: Pexels/Enginakyurt The rise of comfort foods In a post-pandemic world, comfort food has taken on a new life and plant-based versions are leading the charge.

Traditional comfort foods such as mac and cheese, pizza and burgers are undergoing a vegan renaissance, as chefs experiment with dairy-free cheeses and meat alternatives that satisfy cravings without sacrificing on the flavour. Brands are pumping out innovative product lines, such as vegan cheeses that mimic the creamy texture of their dairy counterparts, making it easier for those on a plant-based diet to indulge in their favourite childhood meals. Brands are also innovating to replicate the taste and texture of traditional ocean delicacies such as fish, shrimp and prawn.

Products made from ingredients like algae and konjac have gained popularity, allowing those on a vegan diet to enjoy a seafood platter without guilt. Global flavours As consumers become more adventurous, the demand for flavours from around the world has surged. Currently, there is a wave of vegan interpretations of classic dishes from diverse cultures.

Think Ethiopian lentil stews, Korean BBQ jackfruit, and Middle Eastern-inspired falafel tacos, all featuring rich spices and ingredients. This global fusion is not just about replicating traditional recipes; it’s about infusing new life into them, showcasing the versatility of plants while discovering authentic culinary techniques. Ingredients like spirulina are emerging as essential components in smoothies, bowls, and even baked goods. Picture: Pexels/Supliful Superfoods take the spotlight

Another trend is the rising popularity of superfoods within the vegan community. Ingredients like spirulina, beetroot and adaptogenic herbs are emerging as essential components in smoothies, bowls, and even baked goods. Their health benefits — along with vibrant colours and robust flavours — are captivating health-conscious consumers eager to enhance their diets. Recipes featuring these ingredients are not just nutritious; they are also visually stunning, making food an experience for both taste and sight.

Fermented foods Fermented foods are not only trending but are also lauded for their health benefits, including improved gut health and boosted immunity. Kimchi, sauerkraut and kombucha are now staples found in many kitchens, and their applications are diversifying beyond traditional pairings.

From fermented dips to dressings, the umami flavours they add elevate vegan dishes to expertly complex culinary creations. Vegan meal kits and ready-to-eat frozen meals made from whole, natural ingredients are seeing unprecedented growth. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Meal kits In an increasingly busy world, convenience is king. Vegan meal kits and ready-to-eat frozen meals made from whole, natural ingredients are seeing unprecedented growth.

This trend not only simplifies the cooking process for those trying to go plant-based but also introduces them to new ingredients and preparation methods. Companies are investing in high-quality recipes and fresh produce to ensure that customers receive the full experience of flavour without the hassle. Zero-waste cooking

With sustainability becoming an ever more pressing issue, the zero-waste movement has infiltrated the vegan cooking scene. This trend encourages creativity in the kitchen by utilising every part of the ingredient, from root to stem. Chefs are crafting dishes that avoid waste while promoting sustainable eating practices, making it not only eco-friendly but also budget-conscious. Social media platforms are flooded with images of beautiful, colourful vegan dishes. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov The visual appeal

Last but not least, the aesthetic component of food preparation cannot be overlooked. Social media platforms are flooded with images of beautiful, colourful vegan dishes, making it crucial for brands and restaurants to create visually appealing meals that entice online sharing. The power of presentation is propelling innovative trends like ‘kitchen art’ — where dishes are not merely about sustenance but are crafted as works of art meant for admiration and enjoyment.

Below is a recipe that you can try at home this Vegan Month. Chef Claire Roberto’s linguine napoletana. Picture: Supplied Chef Claire Roberto’s linguine napoletana Serves: 8

Ingredients 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (plus more for serving) 1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped 1 bunch of fresh basil, chiffonade 1 kg ripe tomatoes, blanched and skinned

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar Pink salt Freshly ground black pepper

480g gluten-free linguine (rice pasta works well) Method Put a pan on medium heat, add one tablespoon of olive oil, the onion and then cook for about 5 -7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden.

Add garlic and basil stalks, cook for 1 minute, then add the tomatoes and balsamic vinegar. Season with a tiny pinch of pink salt, and black pepper, then continue cooking for around 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Fill a large pot three-quarters of the way up with boiling water, add a pinch of pink salt, and set over high heat to bring it back to the boil.

Add the linguine, and cook according to packet instructions – usually, it is approximately 8 minutes to al dente (you want it to still have a bit of a bite to it). Once the pasta is cooked, ladle out 1 cup of the cooking water and set it aside. Drain pasta and tip it back into the pot. Immediately add the linguine into the sauce, along with a small splash of the pasta cooking water to loosen it all and add some creamy depth to the sauce (if needed).