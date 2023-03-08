Family and friends pay their final tribute to Chef Lentswe Bhengu in dignified send-off

It was a dignified send-off as friends and family of late Chef Lentswe Nicholas Bhengu-Mafoko gathered at eManzimtoti Civic Centre, south of Durban, to pay their final respects to the culinary expert and author. The funeral service was also streamed online on YouTube and heartfelt condolences from the chef’s friends, fans and colleagues continued to pour in.

The Mafoko and Bhengu families thanked friends and guests for their contributions and asked them to continue to carry them in prayer. Chef Lentswe passed away on February 28 at Sandton Medi-Clinic after suffering a short illness. He was 37-years-old. The chef’s life story of pursuing your dreams and passions inspired many as he spent five years in the investment finance industry before he enrolled at the prestigious Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands in 2010, after which he embarked on building a successful career in the food and entertainment industry.

He went on to host US TV cooking series Africa on a Plate and co-hosted The Great South African Bake Off, among other TV cooking show appearances. Chef Lentswe also co-hosted Mzansi Magic’s Celebrity Mystery Box alongside Chef Nti after Les Da Chef, Lesego Semenya died in 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications. The Durban chef has had a big influence on the South African culinary industry over the years. Bhengu had been cooking since he was eight-years-old, following his mother around the kitchen.