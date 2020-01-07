We've heard about snakes on a plane, but in an oven? Those slithery serpents can get in about anywhere. But one North Carolina family got a somewhat unpleasant surprise when they planned to pop a frozen pizza in the oven for dinner.
According to CNN affiliate, WRAL, Amber Helm's husband Robert went to preheat their oven last Monday night for what they thought would be a quick pizza dinner.
Once the oven was preheated, Robert put the pizza in. So far so good. But then the family noticed smoke in the kitchen.
"The oven started smoking and I told my boys 'back up' so I can make sure a fire or anything didn't happen," Amber told WRAL. "I looked closely and was like 'Oh my God! That's a friggin' snake.'"