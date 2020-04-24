Fast-foods are still off the cards but at least you get same-day grocery deliveries

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Level 4 of the lockdown, many South Africans were hoping that the sale of liquor and fast-food would be a certainty. But this isn't the case.

As a way of cushioning the blow, some businesses have sped up the delivery of essential grocery items, meaning that same-day delivery is now a possibility.

One such service on offer is the app-based on-demand delivery service QUENCH, which has adapted and amended their business strategy to now include same-day delivery of groceries from Woolworths to customers in major centres across the country.

Co-founder and managing director Liam McCreedy says QUENCH re-engineered their app from an alcohol to a grocery delivery service and have seen a significant spike in downloads and new active users since the launch of the new service.

“Our service is simple, seamless and very convenient. Whilst the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, consumers are apprehensive to leave their homes and our contactless service provides them the peace of mind to order from the comfort of their couch. They can expect the same in-store prices and same-day delivery," said McCreedy.