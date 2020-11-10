Feast your eyes on our very special Diwali digital magazine

In the lead up to the Holy Day, where the members of the Hindu faith celebrate the victory of of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, it’s also a time for families and friends to gather and give each other gifts.

My first memory of Diwali is when my classmate brought sweetmeats for us at school. It was a flavour explosion in my mouth that has since made burfee one of my favourite desserts.

The one year, my friend, Niveshni Pillay, wrapped specific sweetmeats for each of her friends. Over the years she knew what we all liked and made sure to give us exactly that.

I only learnt later what the significance of Diwali was and that while food is an important aspect of the day, it's actually a celebration about the battle between dark and light and how light eventually won over darkness.

Burfee macarons.

It highlighted, for me, just how similar our belief systems and cultures are. In this special edition that celebrates all things Diwali, we have curated recipes that I think revive the foodie in you.