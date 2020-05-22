Feast your eyes on our very special Eid digital magazine

Johannesburg - As the holy month of Ramadaan draws to a close, the whole world waits for new light to shine down on us amid the darkness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fast this year was a different experience, and upcoming Eid celebrations in lockdown will have less sparkle, but even in times of darkness the perseverance of the human spirit, love of family and the togetherness of community remains steadfast.

Mosques may have been empty but the sounds of prayer still rang out from homes, filled with the same passion and commitment.

Yes there was sadness in many hearts that the social aspects of prayer - meeting friends, sharing stories, breaking the fast together - were all absent this year, but in its place was more time to spend with family, more time to reflect, more time to create different memories, more time for self reflection… all special indeed.

