Feeling the burn? Here’s how to cool your mouth after eating spicy food

Spicy foods can be enjoyable to consume, but not if they end up being overpowering. This can end up ruining a meal because the spice is so intense with its heat and burns your mouth. Luckily we have some tips for cooling off your mouth.

Try these to see what works for you. In my experience, drinking milk or some dairy products works well. Chew on a slice of bread At the dinner table, a basket of bread is usually within reach. A slice of bread can provide relief to your burning mouth.

So, next time you are thinking of adding some spice to your palate, be sure to have bread by your side, to feel the burn and cool it down instantly. Dairy Dairy. Picture: Pexels The fat and oil in dairy products are able to dissolve the capsaicin and eliminate the burn quickly. This is more effective if you opt for whole milk or full-fat yoghurt.

Sugar Honey. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Sugar doesn’t break down anything, but it can help distract you from the pain. Cover your mouth with a layer of sugar to distract your senses. When the effect wears off you can just spit out the sugar. Honey also works. Chocolate

Eating chocolate can help reduce the burn of spices. Picture: Vie Studio from Pexels Since chocolate is just a fusion of mainly milk and sugar, this is another ideal solution for reducing the heat of something too spicy. The melting chocolate will coat your tongue and reduce the burn by absorbing the capsaicin. Wine Wine. Picture: Pexels/ Jep Gambardella Wine can actually help to calm down your taste buds. Merlot and sauvignon blanc are great choices to consider because of their slightly fruity taste.