Now you can enjoy a full 7 colours lunch without the labour! Picture supplied.

From today, locals from Jabulani, Pimville, Orlando East and Diepkloof can now enjoy the convenience of food deliveries from their favourite local restaurants including: Panarottis (Maponya Mall), Just Badela, Roman's Pizza (Maponya Mall) Roman's Pizza, (Jabulani Mall), Chaf Pozi, KFC (Dube),Popeyes (Jabulani Mall), Moja Cafe (Orlando East), Dicky's Cakes (Mapetla), Tavern Restaurant (Maponya), Dicky's Cakes (Vilakazi, Bara Bank and Protea Glen) McDonald's (Baragwanath and Diepkloof), Makhelwane (Vilakazi), Rib Boys (Pimville), Sowetalian (Rockville), Native Rebels (Jabavu), Illicit (Diepkloof), Wandies Place (Dube), Blomplek Premium Lifestyle Eatery, Bafokeng Corner (Phiri).

From today, locals from Jabulani, Pimville, Orlando East and Diepkloof can now add something new to their skhaftin from Soweto’s best-loved restaurants including Just Badela, Chaf Pozi and Moja Cafe - simply by using Uber’s global food delivery app - UberEats. Picture supplied.

With no other international food delivery app available in Soweto (which is a shame, if you ask me), UberEats is giving local patrons access to affordable and reliable food delivery at the speed with which we’ve become accustomed.

In another first for Soweto, Uber Eats will offer local residents the chance to deliver food using a bicycle, with the peace of mind safety is a top priority thanks to offering Injury Protection. “Being able to do some flexible work without having to have a motorbike or car is an amazing opportunity for me,” says Simphiwe Ngobo of Soweto. “I can now work in my immediate area when it suits me, all I need is my bicycle.”

A full chicken from Wandies Place in Dube, Soweto. Picture supplied.

For those who don’t know, UberEats allows people to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal at the touch of a button, and have it delivered reliably and quickly.

Since launching the app three and a half years ago, the business has leveraged technology and logistics expertise to serve 500+ cities globally, all while keeping average delivery time under 30 minutes. In South Africa, the app currently operates in over nine cities across South Africa (Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth and Soweto).

Delivery-partners on their bicycles. Picture supplied

Speaking at a launch event held in Soweto today, Ailyssa Pretorius, General Manager of Uber Eats in South Africa, said: “Locals from Soweto have been calling out for affordable and reliable food delivery for some time now. We are thrilled to be answering this demand with Uber Eats. Since we launched in South Africa two and half years ago, we have been blown away with the popularity of food delivery, and we can’t wait to give the people of Soweto access to technology that will truly transform the way people eat.

Amanqina, a proudly South African kasi delicacy. Picture supplied.

Ready to order, Soweto? Find out how:

Eaters can order through the app from 10:00 am until 10:00 PM, seven days a week.

Download the Uber Eats app from either the App or Google Play stores or order at ubereats.com

Log in with your same Uber account credentials, or set up an account

Select a restaurant, and choose what you want to eat from their menu

Eaters can use the code HELLOSOWETO to receive unlimited free delivery for 1 month of application of code to your account.

Press “place order” and watch as your order gets picked up and delivered right to your door

Your receipt will be sent to your email address associated with your Uber account or can be viewed in your app

Note: The code HELLOSOWETO is redeemable for new users only and is valid until the 31 December 2019.

Any restaurants interested in signing up to the Uber Eats platform should visit here.



