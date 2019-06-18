Tito Mboweni pictured with a chef at Kigali Serena Restaurant in Rwanda this past weekend. Picture: Twitter

The South African Finance Minister has become known as the "minister of cooking" lately as he has been sharing his recipes on social media. From preparing chicken and beef stew to making a Lucky Star with pap dish, Mboweni is now calling on men to start cooking good food and share their recipes.

In a recent Twitter post, he said, “Oh dear! It seems like I have ignited a cooking renaissance without planning it. Messages from many places. Good. Men must cook good food. All of us must cook. Enjoy the cooking renaissance! Share your recipes”.

Oh dear! It seems like I have ignited a cooking renaissance without planning it. Messages from many places. Good. Men must cook good food. All of us must cook. Enjoy the cooking renaissance! Share your recipes. 👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qQumE6lDgC — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) June 17, 2019

His counterparts seemed to be impressed with this idea with one Twitter user, @SimonTladi saying, “Indeed man must cook and our people must eat good food”.

You ignited a spark in my passion🙌indeed man must cook and our people must eat good food. Please make a turn ko KASI, as of last week I have launched my resturant #4Thefood in Mabopane Block C. Zwakala re tlo apeya minister. Anyone around Bobline do pop in and try us 🍾 pic.twitter.com/vD0mnGDkQR — Biometrics Guru (@SimonTladi) June 17, 2019

Another user, @SMukwakungu agreed with the minister's idea by sharing a picture of a meal he had prepared for his family over the weekend.

Yes Minister.

I made this meal yesterday for my family...

Chicken stew, spinach and pap...



Keep the revolution going! pic.twitter.com/0QbyTcf77V — Sambil Charles Mukwakungu (@SMukwakungu) June 18, 2019

@SaneleMchunu also agreed.

"Let's us cook minister" we must admit we all hungry😬let's share, cooking is Therapeutic — forum (@SaneleMchunu5) June 17, 2019

But some disagreed with @geneboy asking how he could cook if he couldn't afford to buy food?

How can we all cook whereas we can't afford to buy those food? — Geneboy/27 (@geneboy_27543) June 18, 2019

We do hope that the recipes that people share with the minister will result in him honing his culinary skills and make cooking even cooler than it is right now.

It's clear - Tito Mboweni is good for food culture.