First it was ice cream, now it’s cake: Woolies, please stop leading us into temptation

“If you thought life couldn’t get any better, there’s literally a Chuckles cake,” says TikTok foodie @sirkeagan on his latest video. The video captioned, “Woolies Chuckles cake for the win!”, and which has 400k views, shows a woman smashing open the hard chocolate dome on the top of the four-layer cake with a metal spoon to discover a treasure of Chuckles Malted Puffs.

#wooliesfood #woolworthssa #capetownsouthafrica #Chuckles #timtoksouthafrica #cake #southafrica ♬ No - Little Mix @sirkeagan Woolies Chuckles cake for the win! #woolies The Smash Celebration Cake consists of layers of chocolate Madeira sponge, malt sponge, a crunchy milk chocolate disk that is studded with malted meringue pieces and crushed malted puffs, an additional layer of malt sponge and a final layer of chocolate Madeira sponge. Smash Celebration Cake. Picture: Supplied The cake is layered and covered with an all-butter malt icing, and then coated with chocolate sprinkles and topped with a milk choc dome that has Chuckles Malted Puffs underneath. “With Chuckles being one of Woolworths’ iconic product ranges, we have identified an opportunity to create a curated range of treats inspired by this Woolworths favourite – and, in turn, identified a Celebration Cake as the perfect format – creating a shareable moment of joy for our customers,” says Caryn Albers, the product developer foods, FDS Fresh PD Bakery from Woolworths.