Instagram can be used for many things, from catching up with friends to sharing beautiful pictures, but for us food enthusiasts it is also a tool to finding amazing meal ideas.
The key is in knowing which accounts to follow for recipes that not only look, but taste good.
It can be tricky but you are bound to never run out of great recipe ideas to test your culinary horizons if you find the best.
These five Instagrammers offer a variety of meals and treats that you might enjoy.
View this post on Instagram
Today I got to be celebrity judge for a kiddies cooking competition #Disney CookAboutFinale. Judging children's food is no fun, but they impressed me so much with their colourful dishes, watch the 6th season starting in September...
A post shared by Chef Lucia Mthiyane (@chefluciamthiyane) on
Lucia Mthiyane
Lucia Mthiyane, is a chef and actress who "heats" things up. She has been a White Star and Pravda Vodka ambassador and also one of the judges for Taste Durban.
Siba Mtongana
Siba Mtongana, is a multi-award winning food writer and media personality who is known for her award-winning cookbooks and food-focused television shows.
View this post on Instagram
Last night at MARIA thank you for the pic 📷@leonihattingh My arm hare staan rof regop !! #jan
A post shared by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen (@janhendrikvanderwesthuizen) on
Jan van der Westhuizen
Jan van der Westhuizen, is a restaurateur and South Africa's first Michelin-starred chef. His Instagram is filled with delectable food and stories behind the recipes. His restaurant, Jan, has made him popular in the culinary world.
View this post on Instagram
So a double whammy, I didn’t just get my @chaine_kzn BLAZON back (Which I will proudly place up at my school. An award that celebrates a high level of cuisine, service and hospitality by the Chaine International.) But, I also got recognized for being apart of the chaine for ten years, a new award-first of its kind in South Africa , COMMANDEUR, what a month it has been for my school getting recognized, let the sun keep shining. Thank you to the @chainedesrotisseurs_hq and all the board, committee and members for your continuous support. Means the world to us.
A post shared by Jackie Cameron (@jackiecameronincolour) on
Jackie Cameron
Jackie Cameron, is an award-winning chef and founder of Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine which is located in KwaZulu-Natal. She's a member of Chaines des Rotisseur and is a respected chef.
Lufuno Sinthumule
Lufuno Sinthumule, is one of the best chefs in the country and is known for his South African-inspired cuisine which he promotes on his YouTube channel called Cooking with Funi.