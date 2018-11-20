Edible flowers are very popular this season.
Floral flavours have been one of  the biggest culinary trends and it's  one that we expect to bloom even  further this season.

Gone are the days when flowers  were only used to add colour to a  dull space in your home.

Not only have flowers become  a hot accessory, but they are also a  must-have ingredient to add flavour  and pizazz to your summer dishes  and drinks.

It's no longer just for fine  dining restaurants. More people are  including edible flowers in their  culinary creations at home.

But before taking your flower  arrangements from the dinner table  to your plate, it's important to know  which flowers will best enhance your  favourite summer salad.

Chef, food stylist and blogger  Bianca Davies says edible flowers  are great because they introduce great  flavour to your dishes.


"Some very pretty and colourful  varietals like pansies have a delicate  flavour and won't change the flavour  profile of your dish so  are great for pops of colour and  general beautifying.  While a nasturtium flower  has a sweet and peppery taste, it  can add a punch of spiciness to  any salad and goes beautifully with  smoked salmon," Davies says.

Pansies, violets, nasturtiums,  chive flowers, borage flowers,  lavender, rose petals, snapdragons  and zucchini blossoms are among  the more popular flowers you can  expect to find in your dishes.


While many of these flowers can  be bought at grocery stores, Davies  says they are also "super easy and  fun" to grow.

"Nasturtiums grow like weeds and  need next to no looking after.  Many herb flowers are just as  tasty as their actual herbs and ones  like rocket , basil and coriander are  very easy to grow at home in your  garden or potted on your balcony," she says. 

Edible flowers aren't only limited  to food, floral ice cubes is another  great way to add colour to cocktails,  cold drinks and even a jug of water.

Floral ice cubes
Davies says each flower has its  own flavour.

"Garnishing food and drinks is  the most obvious as edible flowers  are exquisite and add that extra little  flourish to a dish or drink that makes  it more appealing. Cleverly using  them for their flavour and their  looks is the ultimate combo." 