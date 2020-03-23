Focaccia is Instagram's latest obsession

The internet is a wonderful thing. One day it's fries boards, the next it's flatbread that is edible art.

In recent weeks, beautiful bread has been trending on the internet, decorated with natural ingredients. This kind of flatbread is called focaccia and culinary artists are topping it with colourful and interesting toppings like garlic, oil, and olives to cherry tomatoes and rosemary sprigs which make a perfect platform for the artist’s touch.

Looking into the history of focaccia bread, this flatbread topped with olive oil, spices, and other products is an early prototype of modern pizza, according to Abigail’s Bakery. They say that the basic recipe is thought by some to have originated with the Etruscans or Ancient Greeks.

They also mention that Focaccia, known and loved in Italy and abroad, is a yeasted flatbread which belongs essentially to the northern shores of the Mediterranean and has its origin in classical antiquity and that early versions were cooked on the hearth of a hot fire, or on a heated tile or earthenware disk, like the related flatbreads.

Bakers often puncture the bread with a knife to relieve bubbling on the surface of the bread, and also common is the practice of dotting the bread which creates multiple wells in the bread by using a finger or the handle of a utensil to poke the unbaked dough, and that as a way to preserve moisture in the bread, olive oil is then spread over the dough, by hand or with a brush prior to rising and baking.

Below are the beautiful flatbreads created by culinary artists that you need to see.