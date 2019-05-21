Multi-award winning food writer and media personality, Siba Mtongana. Supplied

Instagram can be used for many things, from catching up with friends to sharing beautiful pictures, but for us food enthusiasts it is also a tool to finding amazing meal ideas. The key is in knowing which accounts to follow for recipes that not only look, but taste good.

It can be tricky but you are bound to never run out of great recipe ideas to test your culinary horizons if you find the best.

These five Instagrammers offer a variety of meals and treats that you might enjoy.

Lucia Mthiyane

Lucia Mthiyane, is a chef and actress who "heats" things up. She has been a White Star and Pravda Vodka ambassador and also one of the judges for Taste Durban.

Siba Mtongana

Siba Mtongana, is a multi-award winning food writer and media personality who is known for her award-winning cookbooks and food-focused television shows.

Jan van der Westhuizen

Jan van der Westhuizen, is a restaurateur and South Africa's first Michelin-starred chef. His Instagram is filled with delectable food and stories behind the recipes. His restaurant, Jan, has made him popular in the culinary world.

Jackie Cameron

Jackie Cameron, is an award-winning chef and founder of Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine which is located in KwaZulu-Natal. She's a member of Chaines des Rotisseur and is a respected chef.

Lufuno Sinthumule

Lufuno Sinthumule, is one of the best chefs in the country and is known for his South African-inspired cuisine which he promotes on his YouTube channel called Cooking with Funi.