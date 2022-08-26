Follow these smart hacks when cooking with dairy

Dairy products provide a wealth of health benefits, particularly for establishing and maintaining strong bones. The Dairy Group offers nutrients that are essential for maintaining your body's health and it benefits all members of the family, both young and old.

It provides us with a nutrient-dense option that is high in protein, carbohydrate, and fat, as well as important nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins. I consumed as much milk as I could while growing up, often straight from the carton while standing in front of the fridge, for reasons that I would get strong bones and stop being a scrawny little kid. Although dairy's nutritional reputation is clear, too little or too much of it could potentially be dangerous to your health as is the case with any food group.

Adults, who typically do not consume enough of these nutrients, can support bone health and prevent osteoporosis. Dairy products also provide amazing flexibility and versatility when it comes to meal planning and budgeting for food each month. Every meal of the day can include dairy, from yoghurt and fruit for breakfast to cheese in a sandwich for lunch to a hearty lasagne for dinner.

Dairy products can enhance the flavour and texture of a dish while also increasing its nutritional value. Dairy products also provide amazing flexibility and versatility when it comes to meal planning and budgeting for food each month. Image by -Ritaund mit from Pixabay Getting more from dairy, while avoiding food waste As South Africans, we are experiencing difficult economic times, and it is helpful to have some tips for making good use of leftover milk and other dairy, for example:

Dairy products have a short shelf life. It is useful to keep track of the expiration dates on the carton. Many dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt, and hard cheeses, freeze well, so divide and freeze ahead of time if there will be a surplus. To save money, use milk instead of cream in soups and sauces. For a creamier result, add leftover or slightly soured milk to other soup and sauce recipes, as well as to your risotto stock.

By combining a teaspoon of white vinegar and lemon juice with a cup of leftover milk, you can make a buttermilk substitute. Allow it to stand for a few minutes after gently stirring it. Hard cheese rinds such as parmesan and pecorino should not be discarded. Instead, add them to soups and stocks as they cook. They add a delicious umami flavour and slightly thicken soups and sauces. Umami is regarded as the ‘fifth taste’ alongside sweet, sour, bitter and salty in Japanese culture. It is the meaty, savoury deliciousness that deepens flavour.

Smart hacks for cooking with dairy Maas, buttermilk and yoghurt can all be used to tenderise meat and chicken. The lactic acid in dairy helps to soften inexpensive cuts of meat giving you a more succulent result. Marinate meat and chicken with dairy overnight or for a couple of hours in a covered dish kept in the fridge. Dairy-marinated chicken is excellent for braaing, potjies, frying and oven-baking.

Yoghurt goes well with soups, stews, sauces, and curries. To keep its rich and creamy consistency, gently fold it into the dish over low heat. Sprinkle a little flour over the vegetables and then replace all or half of the milk with cream, maas, or double-cream yoghurt to prevent your veggie quiche from becoming too watery. In dips, salad dressings, and sauces, yoghurt can be used in place of oil or mayonnaise.