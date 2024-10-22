Food blogger ignites online debate about vegetarianism and cruelty-free eating

In a world increasingly conscious of dietary choices and their ethical implications, a recent post by food blogger Nalini Unagar has reignited the age-old debate over vegetarianism versus non-vegetarianism. Posted on X, the message struck a chord with many, sparking an avalanche of responses that reflected the deep divisions and passionate views surrounding food choices.

Unagar, who proudly identifies as a vegetarian, shared an image of her simple meal comprising rice and dhal, with the caption: "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt." I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt. pic.twitter.com/4artksAzwr — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) October 17, 2024 This seemingly harmless declaration quickly spiralled into a storm of criticism and controversy, with her tweet amassing over 3.8 million views and 37,000 likes since publication.

The backlash was rapid; many users interpreted her statement as judgemental and insensitive. One user wrote: "I don't understand why it has to be about cruelty. Everyone has their own preference. Would you ask a carnivore animal to be vegetarian? Nature has created all of us in a certain way, let's respect that and move on with life." Not one to shy away from confrontation, Unagar responded: "Plants don't go through child labour pain; animals do. Plants don't suffer from pain; animals suffer. Plants don't have brains; animals do."

The dialogue continued to escalate, with some users adding their voices to the quarrel. One user voiced confusion over the conflict itself, stating: "I really don't understand this contest between vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Why can't we just be thankful for any food on our plates instead of trying to compare - each to his own? Live and let live!" Others, however, were more critical, arguing that Unagar's pride in her diet came at the expense of essential nutrients, pointing out, "It's also free from protein and other essential nutrients. Your 'pride' has resulted in the majority of our country becoming skinny fat due to the excessive and sole consumption of carbohydrates."