Food for thought: 5 natural ways to fight period cramps

Menstrual cramps and pain are some of the most uncomfortable times of your monthly periods. The pain that accompanies the period not only causes premenstrual syndrome (PMS), but it can also make a person feel bloated and tired.

Even though the easiest way out is to pop a pill, it is often recommended to avoid this practice as taking too much medication has its own set of side effects. So how do we make the pain go away? Well, the answer is pretty simple – by making a few dietary changes. Eating the right foods can definitely soothe some PMS symptoms, so why not kill two birds with one stone and enjoy a good snack that can also help get rid of those uncomfortable uterine contractions? Next time you are suffering from some pretty nasty period cramps, try eating the below five foods, which can help relieve menstrual pain.

Dark chocolate We all know chocolate miraculously fixes everything. Make sure it’s over 70 percent cocoa. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and has been scientifically proven to have qualities that help boost endorphin - the chemical in charge of reducing the body’s perception of pain as well as giving the body the “natural high” feeling. Milk

Like vitamin E, it is known that increased calcium intake improves period cramping symptoms, but the mechanism is not clear. It is known, however, that calcium definitely improves muscle tone, and who does not want toned muscles? Ginger has been traditionally used in Chinese medicine for its wide range of health-promoting properties, including as a remedy for menstrual cramping. Ginger Ginger has been traditionally used in Chinese medicine for its wide range of health-promoting properties, including as a remedy for menstrual cramping. Studies have even found that ginger was as effective as ibuprofen for relieving painful periods.

Berries If you are looking to calm your period cramps, even more, health experts reveal that fruit (specifically blueberries and blackberries) can help fight off those uterus ninjas. They say since berries are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, they can help balance out the hormonal changes your body is going through during your cycle. On top of that, berries are believed by some to help with low oestrogen levels, which causes some to lose sleep during their period. Taking all this into consideration, you might want to pop some berries into your breakfast cereal during that time of the month.