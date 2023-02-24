Food – one of the love languages that defined AKA and Nadia Nakai’s relationship

Food has long been linked to love. It is nourishment, it is pleasure and when prepared for you, it is often a sign of care and nurturing. So much has been said about the importance of food and how it can be utilised to signify love.

The most common of the sayings is probably: “The best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” and that was evident with Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Nadia Nakai Dlamini’s relationship. If they were not at gigs, they were at home cooking or at a fancy restaurant trying out everything on the menu. It was clear that one of their love languages was food – it was one of their ways of expressing their love for each other – if a series of videos posted on Nadia’s TikTok page was anything to go by.

I noticed the couple loved cooking together last year when they were in the kitchen whipping up fish burgers. Rapper Nakai took to her TikTok account to share how she makes fish burgers and her late bae was seen beside her helping out where he could. “Come cook with me and Bae. Well ACTUALLY just me! Lol!!! Fish Burgers!” she captioned the post. @nadianakai Come cook with me and Bae. Well ACTUALLY just me! Lol!!! 😂🤤 Fish Burgers! ♬ original sound - nadianakai In the four-minute long video, Nadia shared all the ingredients she used and showed her followers all the cooking methods, while AKA can be seen preparing a mini snack and helping with stirring the white sauce on the stove.

Users commented that they would like to see more such content. Giving her followers more food content and showing how she vibes with AKA, Nadia shared another clip where they were at The Test Kitchen Carbon. The Test Kitchen is a fine dining restaurant situated in Rosebank, north of Johannesburg, and the couple reviewed numerous dishes and drinks, such as bread and butter with chicken skin, sashimi, salmon, scallops, beef, and bone marrow with champagne, tequila shots, and cognac in between. “That’s me and the baby looking all cute because we are so in love. Food is actually how we express our love language. It is our love language,” said Nakai in her voice-over. At the restaurant, the couple spent R2 996, including a R1 000 tip, on their meal.

@nadianakai We went to eat at the Taste Kitchen in Rosebank ♬ original sound - nadianakai The rapper couple also tried out Chunky Chau, a new restaurant also situated in Rosebank. They enjoyed the tapas menu, cocktails, and alcohol-infused tea. “Hey, guys! So here’s another restaurant review. We went to Chunky Chau in Rosebank. This is literally the first day that they opened, and I was shooting a scene here during the week and I was like I had to come back and bring my baby here. The decor is absolutely amazing. I really love what they did with the furniture,” said Nakai. Even after AKA’s death, we still got to watch the couple’s last moments together in the kitchen as they cooked a macaroni and cheese dish with a twist. And that’s all thanks to the television lifestyle show “The Insider SA” that paid tribute to the late rapper with a beautiful segment with Nadia that captured his love for food.