Food shows to watch if you’re trying to cook more

If you have tried to master the art of cooking during the lockdown, you are not alone. From Dalgona coffee to banana bread, there have been plenty of trending dishes to try and relish. And even if you did not venture into the kitchen, there is always a cooking show or two to keep us salivating and creating those perfect dishes, at least in our heads. Can you relate to all of this? Below we bring you food shows to watch this year if you are trying to cook more.

Wedding Chefs View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Chefs (@weddingchefs_sabc1) SABC1 will kick off March with a new entertaining reality show, ‘Wedding Chefs’. ‘Wedding Chefs’ is a cooking reality television show that sets out to search and match a chef extraordinaire with an engaged couple while bringing wedding celebrations into the viewer's living room. The nail-biting competition will ensure moments of admiration, as the story of the couple’s romance marries food, nervous chefs, and the wedding jitters and traditions with the diversity that is our beautiful country.

For 10 weeks, the series will pit three aspiring wedding chefs up against each other, in a competition to win the attention and taste buds of a couple on the verge of their matrimony. With actor Lindah Majola as the host, ‘Wedding Chefs’ follows a couple’s love story as they journey together in finding the wedding chef that will offer a delightful culinary experience for their wedding. The show will be broadcast every Saturday at 6.30 pm, starting on March 5. 7 Colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey TV (@honeyafricatv) ‘7 Colours’ was inspired by the uniquely South African ‘colourful Sunday cooking’ trope. Two celebrity hosts Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki go into the heart of South African homes to see how people really make their Sunday kos meals. In each episode, we will see families, friends and loved ones flex their cooking skills by executing the full plate, the best way they know-how. Honey’s head of content Zinzi Velelo says the show brings something that is unique to viewers in a way that is authentic. “We’re able to celebrate the best parts of our collective culture. It’s fun, it’s laid back and people get to be exactly who they are around something joyful – food,” says Velelo. The reality show is shown on DStv channel 173 every Thursday at 4.30 pm Central Africa Time and at 5.30 pm Eastern Africa Time. MasterChef SA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef South Africa (@masterchef_sa) In 2016, ‘MasterChef SA’ announced that they will be taking a break. They said there are no plans for a new season in the immediate future but people should keep those chef knives sharp, as they may never know what would happen - and that time has finally come. MasterChef SA season 4 is here. Twenty home cooks from across South Africa are coming together on your screen from February 28, Mondays to Thursdays at 6 pm on M-Net. Get ready for fun, flavour, heritage, and haute cuisine with a twist. Each participant comes from a different cultural background, influencing their cooking style, and from polar opposite professions. There are also new judges, Zola Nene, Gregory Czarnecki, and Justine Drake who have taken over the baton from Pete Goffe-Wood, Benny Masekwameng, and Reuben Riffel. Announcing the return of season 4, director of M-Net channels Jan du Plessis said within the landscape of the Covid-19 virus, they wanted to give their audience something familiar and comforting, that felt like home.