Food trucks are perfect dining-out option for fun friends

Food trucks have become a major force in the restaurant industry. They are the perfect dining-out option for friends who want to have fun and socialise in a relaxed atmosphere.

Food trucks have come a long way from their early days of selling plastic-wrapped sandwiches and bland coffee to factory workers looking for something cheap and quick. Today these mobile eateries feature unique offerings of every type – from freshly caught seafood and gourmet burgers to gluten-free and vegan sandwiches, sides, and desserts. And their popularity is growing. Why do food trucks matter?

Food trucks matter because they introduce us to new cuisines and they are fun and creative. Food trucks can often provide people with a way to venture away from foods they know and be introduced to new ingredients and dishes. Relatively low prices and “commitment” make food trucks a great place to be adventurous. With many people on tight budgets these days, the few opportunities they get to eat at restaurants are not the times they want to take culinary risks. And despite the numerous successful fast-food franchises that you can choose from, there is just something about food trucks that is so much more special. Whenever they are at an event, it seems as though they bring out a party atmosphere.

With their funky décor, one cannot help but be immersed in the fun, lively vibe that food trucks give off. Below are some of the coolest food trucks to check out this summer. From gourmet burgers to fine dining, Fudart is an upmarket catering and food consulting company, run by an experienced and passionate team.

Fudart serves up various styles of cuisine and function-related food solutions, from street food, casual platters, upmarket harvest tables or plated fine dining meals for exclusive private functions. From gourmet street food-style snacks, bits, and bites, to delicious, sumptuous, and eclectic mezze-style platters, bountiful harvest table set-ups, picnics, decadent high teas, sophisticated canapés, and set menus. It is worth checking out. Call: 0829298181

When Joshua Gopaul opened his food truck business in Durban to earn an income while he was studying a few years ago, he did not realise how popular TurnUp Food Truck would become. There are two trucks based in Durban and Joburg respectively. Their street-food-inspired smash burgers have won the hearts and taste buds of street-food enthusiasts across South Africa. All their menu items are locally sourced and carefully selected to find only the finest quality ingredients. You can expect authentic smash burgers using only the finest ingredients such as free-range, grass-fed beef, real cheddar cheese, and French-inspired brioche buns. Call: 0782011384

The Filthy Moustache team is on a mission to create and establish good street food in Johannesburg.

The Filthy Moustache team is on a mission to create and establish good street food in Johannesburg. They are proud to take this business further as they grow in the market. We want all the Jozi food lovers to experience their delectable gourmet burgers and hot dogs and their quirky, naughty, and fun side. What is so special about this truck? It can only be that smell of crispy bacon, grilled to perfection, tempting the noses of the hungry people in the long line, including you.

It is also the freshly baked roll with a juicy medium to well 180 grams patty, melted cheddar cheese that is sticky and rich, and the choice between caramelised onions infused with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar, or spicy jalapeños, the guacamole with creamy feta sprinkled all over, and the chillinaise sauce that complete the whole experience. It is a whole adventure – the food, the smell, the name, the look, and the service. They have it all. Call: 0768460799

The Blended Food Caravan was established in 2014 and has been catering ever since. Their caravan has taken them on many adventures around the country allowing them to create nutritious wholesome meals in beautiful locations. They cater for all kind of corporate functions, festivals, weddings, film jobs, and private events – creating a bespoke menu to suit your taste buds.

With the Blended Health Cafe & Deli, they wanted to create a space in The Deep South that was 100% vegetarian and about 95% vegan and plant-based where the food is not only fresh, delicious, and nutritious but where the staff is welcoming and you can feel their love and passion from when you walk in until when you leave. Their refreshing smoothies are packed with pick-me-up ingredients and nutrients. They use locally sourced, fresh fruit, no dairy, and no added sugars, ensuring all the good stuff gets into your body. Their coffee beans are imported from Burundi, Guatemala, and El Salvador and hand-roasted locally. Call: 0835541323

Ever since the founder, Benn Koene, started Blackbox Coffeeworks in 2017, this little coffee trailer has become a staple in Cape Town. l BLACK BOX COFFEEWORKS Black Box Coffeeworks - Cape Town Ever since the founder, Benn Koene, started Blackbox Coffeeworks in 2017, this little coffee trailer has become a staple in Cape Town that serves thirsty cyclists, hikers, and passers-by near and far a delicious cup of coffee. Whether you have got time to stick around or you are just coming to grab a drive-thru coffee, they have got you covered. Their mission is to reduce our carbon footprint so they use compostable cups, use solar-powered energy, and only serve a lid to customers that really ask for it.