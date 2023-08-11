Foods that can improve male fertility by increasing sperm count

The average number of sperm in one sample of semen is referred to as the "sperm count." According to the most recent World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, sperm counts of 15 million per millilitre (ml) or at least 39 million per ejaculate are regarded as healthy.

Sperm counts under 15 million per ml are regarded as low by medical professionals worldwide and can affect fertility. Overall, medical practitioners think that factors that affect testosterone levels have the biggest influence on the quantity and quality of sperm. Infections, cancers, and inherited genetic abnormalities can all affect sperm count, according to a study that was just published in the National Library of Medicine. However, certain lifestyle decisions and herbal therapies can boost the hormones that regulate sperm production, which may assist to promote sperm health and increase sperm count.

According to research from the Mayo Clinic, the quantity, mobility, and structure of sperm all affect its health:

Quantity When at least 15 million sperm per millilitre of the semen released after a single ejaculation (ejaculate), fertility is most likely. It may be more challenging to become pregnant if there are insufficient sperm in an ejaculation because there will be less sperm accessible to fertilise the egg.

Movement Sperm must move in order to get to an egg and fertilise it. They must wriggle and swim through a female's cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes. Motility is the term for this. Less than 40% of the sperm in the ejaculate can move, yet 40% is regarded as the threshold for pregnancy. More is always better.

Structure/morphology The round heads and long tails of typical sperm cooperate together to propel them. This has less of an impact than sperm volume or mobility. People considering getting pregnant can be concerned about the condition of their sperm.

To help the sperm achieve its objective, you should first be aware of the factors that can affect male fertility. Here are some examples of herbal treatments, dietary modifications, and medications that could raise sperm counts: Beef (rich in Carnitine, Vitamin B12, Selenium, and Zinc)

Several meals, including beef, can support a healthy sperm count and motility. It is packed with a variety of essential minerals, including as zinc, selenium, vitamin B12, carnitine, and others, that are crucial for sperm motility, development, and general health. One of the nutrients with the highest concentration in beef is zinc, which has been shown to improve the quality of sperm.

Numerous characteristics of male fertility, such as sperm count, motility, morphology, and others, have been demonstrated to be enhanced by zinc. According to research, human seminal plasma contains the highest concentration of zinc of any human tissue. According to CNY Fertility, the findings of a comprehensive review and meta-analysis on zinc and its connection to male fertility revealed that consuming more zinc can dramatically boost sperm volume, motility, and the percentage of proper sperm morphology.

Similar results from numerous additional research have shown that zinc can enhance a number of factors of male fertility. Acetyl L-Carnitine (ALC), sometimes referred to as carnitine, is essential for the development of sperm.

Carnitine appears to be more effective at increasing sperm motility, according to the majority of study, while it can also aid to increase sperm shape and overall male fertility. So the best place to start if you're wondering how to boost sperm count and motility is by eating is a great juicy steak.

Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, and Folate in the liver Numerous vitamins, including vitamins A and B12, folate, and CoQ10, are abundant in the liver and have been found to be essential in promoting male fertility. According to Healthline's investigation, vitamin A is crucial for male fertility. The male genital tract must be kept in good condition in order for spermatogenesis, or the production of sperm, to occur.

According to CNY Fertility, Co-Q10 can aid in enhancing the concentration, count, and motility of sperm. In light of the fact that 4.5 mg of CoQ10 is significantly less than the dosage for CoQ10 for Fertility, you might want to think about a male fertility supplement. However, the liver remains one of the finest foods to increase sperm count and other sperm health factors due to its high protein, vitamin B, B12, folate, and vitamin content.

Omega 3 sources like salmon and sardines Omega 3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon and sardines, are known to have a long number of health advantages, including lowering blood pressure and preventing the build-up of arterial plaque. According to research from Healthline, omega 3s are among the top 10 vitamins and supplements for boosting sperm count.

They are essential for the development and structure of all cells, including sperm cells. Omega-3 fatty acid intake can increase sperm motility, morphology, and count. Additionally, salmon and sardines are rich in vitamin B12, arginine, and aspartic acid, all of which have been demonstrated to improve sperm motility and count. Due to all of this, fatty fish, such as salmon and sardines, are among the best diets for increasing sperm motility and count.

Oysters contain selenium, zinc, vitamin B12, and vitamin D Beef is the best diet to increase sperm count since it contains zinc, as we mentioned earlier. However, when it comes to zinc content alone, oysters are without a doubt the best food. Of all the foods on this list, oysters have the highest concentration of zinc, but they are also a fantastic source of vitamin B12, vitamin D, and selenium.

Oysters, according to the Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa, are among the best foods for increasing sperm count and motility because of this combination. Similar to how it does in the formation of all cells, vitamin B12 is crucial for sperm growth. According to research, vitamin B12 can enhance sperm motility, count, and overall quality. It seems to be the reason that vitamin B12 enhances sperm DNA integrity since it is crucial for sperm growth, particularly DNA synthesis. Another study on vitamin B12 revealed that in addition to enhancing sperm vitality, B12 can also aid in sperm motility improvement.

Fertility and vitamin D are tightly related. Male reproductive tissues contain the vitamin D receptor (VDR) and vitamin D metabolising enzymes. Sadly, decreased semen quality has been linked to inadequate vitamin D deficiency. This is probably because of how vitamin D affects the testes. The generation of hormones and the maturation of sperm are directly impacted by vitamin D. High levels of vitamin D have been associated with improved semen quality and sperm motility. Oysters are rich in selenium, which has been found to enhance a number of elements of male fertility, in addition to vitamins B12 and D.