Oatmeal. Pexels

Does your hair break, become dry and dull when temperatures drop? It doesn’t have to be that way. We looked at foods that can help keep your hair and scalp healthy during this cold season, and according to the Dirty Looks blog below is what you should be eating.

Oatmeal

Start your day right and nourish your hair with a super healthy bowl of oatmeal. It’s rich in omega-3 and iron, both of which promote hair growth and keep your strands looking super shiny.

Carrots. Pexels

Carrots and Sweet Potato

Carrots and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A which is needed in the reproduction of cells and helps to promote hair growth. It’s also used in the production of sebum on your scalp which keeps your hair super healthy and shiny.

Cinnamon

The scent of the season can actually do amazing things for your hair too. Cinnamon improves circulation which provides your hair with more of the oxygen and nutrients it needs to grow longer, thicker hair.

Nuts. Pexels

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds and walnuts are really high in omega-3 which provides your hair with essential fatty acids. It also helps to reduce inflammation of the scalp and improve your overall hair health. Opt for a spoonful of almond butter on your toast every morning and you’ll nail this one.