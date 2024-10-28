Foods you should never store in the fridge

While the fridge might seem like the best place to store your food to preserve it, not all food is meant to go into the fridge. It is worth noting that there are some foods that in fact do much better outside of the fridge.

Here’s a look at what foods you should not be putting in your fridge. Unripe bananas: Bananas need warmer temperatures to ripen. Placing them in the fridge will cause the skin to turn black and the inside to become mushy. Do not store unripe bananas in the fridge. Picture: Freepik Potatoes: Cold temperatures can convert the starch in potatoes to sugar which can affect the taste and texture.

Unripe avocado: Placing an unripe avo in the fridge can slow down the ripening process. Allow it to ripen at room temperature and then you can store it in the fridge. Tomatoes: While it might seem like a good idea to store them in the fridge, doing so makes them mealy and flavourless. The best way to store tomatoes is at room temperature. Tomatoes can be stored on the counter. Picture: Freepik Bread: While many believe that storing bread in the fridge will keep it fresh, it’s quite the opposite. Refrigerating bread can dry the bread out and make it stale faster. It’s best to store bread at room temperature in a bread box or paper bag.

Honey: Honey is a natural preservative and can last up to months at room temperature. Putting it in the fridge will cause it to crystalise, making it harder to pour. Coffee beans and ground coffee: Refrigerating coffee can expose it to moisture and odours from other foods in the fridge which will affect the flavour. Hot sauce: Keeping any hot sauce in the fridge can alter the flavour and texture of the sauce. Most of these sauces contain vinegar which act as a preservative.