Forget a knife, social media is obsessed with this new genius hack for cutting cake

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

2020 will be the year that TikTok overtook Instagram and became the hub for clever or wacky hacks that have gone viral. It has become what we would call the perfect hack site for your all things food. Take the latest hack that TikTokkers have discovered, which involves cake. A video showing a unique cake-cutting method has gone viral, racking up over a million views since it was posted. Cutting a cake is a very simple task (for most, anyway). All you need to do is slice it into lovely triangles and serve it on to a plate using a knife. But it seems many people could be about to change the way they divide the dessert up for good after the hack took the internet by storm. Instead of using a knife, or serving the cake in a bowl or on a plate, TikTok user @theroseperiod and her pals used a wine glass.

The video clip shows her daughter blowing out the candles before each member of the group takes it in turns to scoop up a piece of cake from around the edge using a wine glass, and cheers-ing with it.

But we have some questions. Would it not be easier to wash up a plate rather than wiping down delicate glassware?

And more importantly, what if someone presses too hard and their glass smashes the cake or the glass breaks and there's glass all over the cake? Well, while some people thought the hack was genius, especially for it being Covid-19 proof, others were quick to find fault with it.

One user wrote: "Omg… I think you just discovered something new.”

Another user wrote: "Next birthday party we are TOTALLY doing this."

A third user called the hack: "Genius" and others labelled it: “Life-changing” and said: “We've been eating cake wrong.”