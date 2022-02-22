Forget whisky and wine, tea pairings are the latest trend in fine dining! Here’s a beginner’s guide

Sommeliers in restaurants, as we all know, usually recommend the right whisky or wine to drink with a dish. The right pairing can summon amazing flavours, just as the wrong one can completely knock the taste of everything off track.

Now there are people who do the same thing for tea. Yes, tea sommeliers are a thing. Tea has risen to prominence in fine-dining circles, as more restaurants feature tea menus suited for savoury and sweet dishes. According to experts, the aromas, flavours, and structure of teas can enhance food, much like wine does, and the pairing possibilities are endless.