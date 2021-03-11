Former royal butler's rice-eating comments spark online backlash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A former butler to the British royal family has been slammed online for suggesting that one must never eat rice with one’s hands or fingers. Grant Harrold, who once served Prince Charles and his sons, princes William and Harry, came under fire for a Twitter post he made last week, advising people to always use utensils at the dinner table. In his post, Harrold shared a picture of rice being eaten from a plate with the help of a knife and fork. “Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! “We do not use our hands or fingers,” he wrote, including an aghast-looking emoji in his tweet.

Ladies and gentlemen, remember we always use a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat rice! We do not use our hands or fingers !!! 😨 pic.twitter.com/xCJEKXg26K — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) March 6, 2021

Harrold’s advice did not go down well with netizens who called him out for being unaware of the various customs and traditions across the world. Some also retorted to trolling and sarcastic tweets.

"Thank you very much, we prefer our hands and fingers to eat and we are unapologetic about it," one user said.

Another added, "These people can never understand the satisfaction that one gets by eating rice with fingers."

“I use my hand – I’m right-handed. Happy with that, it's my ancestral practice. It's pretty wonderful you should try it – especially rice. You can really mix it with the tips of your fingers. What's in your plate forms a bite-size piece and place it into your mouth. Delicious,” wrote a third user.

Here are some of the other reactions to the post:

Get over your post colonial hangover. Rice is a part of my being- my rites of passage. Rice is my staple, not a one time photograph for twitter. Rice has been cultivated in this part of the world since millennia. AND YES I WILL EAT WITH MY HANDS. — basudev chowdhury (@satyavachana) March 8, 2021

Duh that's the most foolish thing- texturally some rice is eaten best with the hand. Eating with a fork and spoon is like wooing your paramour with an interpreter. — Prasannasimha (@Prasannasimha) March 6, 2021