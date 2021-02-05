Fresh ginger too pricey? Here are 4 alternatives

Ginger is one of the most widely used spices in the world. It is used for both sweet and savoury recipes, and sold in many different forms. The flavour of ginger pairs well with fruit, vegetable and meat. Besides tasting good, ginger also builds immunity. Ginger's therapeutic properties help stimulate blood circulation, cleanse the bowels and kidneys, remove toxins from the body and nourish the skin. But, in South Africa the price of fresh ginger has rocketed and we may need a substitute. There has been an increase in demand for ginger and garlic as many people are using these to boost their immune systems to fight Covid-19. Some of the country’s top retail stores - Food Lovers Market; the Spar Group; Pick n Pay; the Shoprite Group; Boxer Superstores; Cambridge Foods and Woolworths, are being investigated.

But Acting Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said their investigation was not limited to these suppliers.

“We urge consumers throughout the country to monitor the market and where they suspect excessive price increase, they must file complaints with the Commission.”

Experts say, since ginger is so closely related to cardamom and the two have a similar spice flavour, they can be interchanged in equal proportions. All spice, mace, nutmeg, and cinnamon can also be substituted in equal amounts for most recipes.

If you don’t have any ground or fresh ginger on hand, here are some ideas for when you need a ginger substitute.

Ginger powder

This is a natural organic ginger product that is dried at a low temperature and free of sulfates.

This fine powder is ideal for baking or curries as it will fully dissolve with ease. It is also a great inflammation-fighting addition to a fresh smoothie.

Ground ginger

Ground ginger is less complex and spicy than fresh, but it’s the closest you can get in a bind. Just be careful about how much you use - ground ginger has a more concentrated flavour. Substitute ⅛ to ½ teaspoon ground ginger for every tablespoon of fresh ginger called for in your recipe.

Turmeric or cardamom

According to Purewow, ginger root is closely related to these two wonder spices. Turmeric is earthy and bitter instead of sharp and spicy, while cardamom is nutty, herbaceous and citrusy. So, they aren’t identical substitutes, but they’ll give your dinner a certain, je ne sais quoi, that’ll be lacking if you omit ginger altogether. If you go with turmeric, remember that its vibrant yellow colour might not suit the recipe you’re making, so take appearance into account before you swap. Substitute turmeric powder or ground cardamom for ground ginger in equal parts.

Dried ginger

Dried ginger is fresh ginger, which has undergone a drying process. The fresh rhizomes are soaked in water overnight after which the outer peel is carefully removed using a knife or a peeler. They are washed again and then sun-dried on mats or barbecues for around a week.