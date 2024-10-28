Fridge full of carrots? Make this honey-roasted carrots with feta and dill recipe

Carrots are an incredibly versatile vegetable and a staple in many dishes. Whether adding carrots to a soup or roasting them as a side dish, these versatile, nutrient-rich veggies are an excellent way to make any meal healthier. Carrots are packed with nutrients, particularly vitamin A, which is good for the vision. The benefits don’t stop there, though, because this common root vegetable is also rich in other vitamins and antioxidants.

Although carrots can certainly be eaten raw, they can also be cooked in just about any way you can imagine. Carrots have one of the most versatile textures in the vegetable world, along with an irresistible natural sweetness enhanced by most cooking methods. They can be boiled, steamed, fried, or puréed and added to soups or smoothies. Carrots on their own can seem boring, but there are so many ways to cook with them. For example, take this honey-roasted carrot with feta and dill recipe by recipe developer and photographer Caitlin Prettyman, it is simple, tasty and makes the perfect side dish.

Honey-roasted carrots with feta and dill. Picture: Supplied Honey-roasted carrots with feta and dill Serves: 4 Ingredients

500g carrots, washed and peeled (or unpeeled) 1 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp honey (plus more to drizzle over the top)

2 garlic cloves, minced ½ tsp dried dill (or 1 tbsp chopped fresh dill) ¼ tsp salt

Cracked black pepper, to taste ¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled Fresh dill, for garnish

Method Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celcius and line a large baking pan with parchment paper. Then peel your carrots and slice the ends of both sides. Cut your carrots on the bias (diagonally) into thirds and place them in a large bowl. (You may need to slice the larger pieces in half again lengthwise if they're too big.)

Then add your oil, honey, garlic, dill, salt, and pepper to the bowl and toss until the carrots are fully coated. Using a slotted spoon, remove the carrots from the bowl and spread them out onto your prepared pan. (Reserve the liquid in your bowl to brush over the carrots later.) Place the pan in the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes or until tender. During the last 5-10 minutes brush your reserved liquid over the carrots.