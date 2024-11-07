From boring to gourmet: Exciting ways to enjoy canned baked beans

For many South Africans, a can of baked beans is a pantry staple. They are quick, convenient and wonderfully versatile. Yet, let’s face it: their appeal often ends at mere toppings of mayonnaise or a dash of salt. But why settle for the boring when you can take those humble beans to gastronomic heights?

With a sprinkle of creativity, the journey from the pantry to the plate can be full of flavour and fun. Below, we explore a variety of delightful ways to upgrade your canned baked beans, turning this familiar food into a gourmet experience. Picture: Pexels/Boryslav Spice it up with herbs and spices

The first step in transforming your baked beans involves a robust kick of flavour. Start by sautéing onions and garlic in a pan with olive oil, then stir in cumin, paprika or smoked paprika for added warmth. Fresh herbs like coriander or parsley can also lend a refreshing touch to the dish, balancing the sweetness of the beans beautifully. Add a protein punch

Beans alone may suffice for a snack but incorporating some protein can create a hearty meal. Consider adding crispy bacon bits or sautéed chorizo for a smoky depth. Alternatively, for a vegetarian option, mix in some lentils or chickpeas, which will not only enhance the nutritional value but also offer varying textures that make the dish all the more interesting. Create a comforting casserole

If you envision a comforting meal, consider transforming your beans into a casserole. Mix them with cooked pasta, a splash of diced tomatoes and a cheese mixture before baking. This hearty dish is perfect for chilled evenings and can be easily customised with vegetables like spinach or bell peppers to suit your palate. Go global with flavours

Why not give your baked beans a world tour? For an Italian twist, add a can of diced tomatoes, some Italian seasoning and serve it over polenta. For a Mexican flair, mix in jalapeños, corn and cotija cheese. Serve with tortilla chips for a delicious snack or appetiser. The baked bean world is your oyster! Baked beans brekky. Picture: Melissa Goddard Whip up sweet and savoury combinations

For those looking to tread the sweet-savoury line, consider adding maple syrup or honey to your beans along with roasted nuts for an unexpected yet delightful taste. This contrast can elevate your dish and make it an exciting addition to breakfast or brunch menus. The gratin twist

Take it a step further with a glorious gratin treatment. Incorporate bread crumbs mixed with chopped fresh herbs and seasoning, then scatter this over your baked beans and top generously with grated cheddar cheese. Melt it under a broiler until golden brown and crisp. For an added kick, mix in a minced jalapeño to the breadcrumb mixture for that fiery finish. Serve it elegantly